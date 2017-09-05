Someone Made A Guitar Hero Song With The Crash Bandicoot Dank Meme, And We Can’t Look Away

So you Crash Bandicoot fans have no doubt been having fun with the recently released N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4. But have you also been enjoying the arise of the dank meme?

In case you missed it, it basically features a weirdly modeled take on Crash who, at first, appears to be somewhat depressed as he lets out a few "whoas". But then, out of nowhere, he perks up with an enthusiastic "WHOA!" and goes nuts before rushing the screen. You can see an example of this meme below, and there are many more like it if you do some digging.

With that in mind, a YouTuber by the name of JasonParadise has decided to take this meme to the next level, and built a whole custom level in Guitar Hero for it. And we're talking the classic Guitar Hero, not something modeled after Activision's latest release, Guitar Hero Live!

Featuring a number of Crash pictures in the background (and, yes, looking as weird as ever), the video has Jason playing along with various songs within the game, including hits by Snoop Dogg and Smash Mouth ("All Star", of course), on a track masterfully put together by Miscellany. But there's a major difference. Instead of hearing guitar riffs, we hear Crash's trademark "WHOA!", but in unique tones. And it's very similar to the "Whoa!" he lets out in the dank meme, so it's right up the alley with fans. You can watch the video below in all its glory. Yes, it's ridiculous, but perfect for those that have wanted to see the Crash Bandicoot dank meme pushed up to extraordinary new levels.

If you want to get right to "All Star" (and we know that you do), get to about the :50 second mark in the video. That's where the magic happens.

Hopefully, we'll see more of these creative types use the meme to their advantage. What we wouldn't give to see meme Crash run into costumed Crash while playing the actual Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. WHOA!

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4. Sorry, dank meme Crash Bandicoot not included.