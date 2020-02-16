Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Release Date Revealed

For more than a decade, Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario have been synonymous with the Olympic games. Since 2007, the two have starred in a series of games that pit characters from both universes against one another in events based on the Olympics. While Sonic and Mario appeared together in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 last year on Nintendo Switch, it appears Sega’s blue blur will ditch Nintendo’s mustachioed plumber for the upcoming mobile version. Sega has announced a release date for the title, and it will actually appear a bit closer to the actual start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Players can download it on May 7th!

Like the game’s console inspiration, Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will feature a number of familiar Olympic events, including Table Tennis, Fencing, and BMX. The game will also feature new additions to this year’s Olympic games, including Karate and Sport Climbing.

While Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020‘s trailer showcases an impressive recreation of the console title (albeit with touch-based controls), one of that’s game’s most appealing additions does not seem to have made the jump to mobile. A 2D mode using sprites based on Mario and Sonic’s earliest adventures was a major draw for the Nintendo Switch title, but it appears that will remain an exclusive for that particular platform.

This year’s Olympics have been a major priority for Sega. Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is one of three different options based on this summer’s games. In addition to the previously mentioned Switch title, Sega will also offer an arcade iteration of the Mario & Sonic title, as well as Olympic Games: The Official Video Game, for those looking to enjoy the events without any mascot characters being involved! That particular title is set for release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020 is currently available for pre-register. According to Sega, the number of players that pre-register for the title will result in certain rewards being unlocked when the game arrives. The game will be free-to-start, but will feature in-app purchases.

