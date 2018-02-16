Sonic Welcomes Two New Villains into the Comic, Meet Rough and Tumble

This April promises many awesome new experiences for fans of the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. To get excited about the new wave of comics, Sega has revealed the two new villains coming to the series. Meet Rough and Tumble Skunk, two brothers that have nothing better to do than mess with our beloved Sonic and Knuckles.

What makes April so important is that the comic series is taking a new direction after Sega’s split with Archie Comics. Archie and Sega have been a duo since 1993, so the separation definitely took many by surprise. This decision was due to the desire for change, a new direction for the franchise. New direction, new publisher and that new publisher is IDW Publishing.

With a fresh new start comes fresh new characters, and Rough and Tumble are only the first of many reveals leading up to the comic’s launch. To get to know the duo a little better, the Associate Editor gave fans a little sneak peek into what’s next.

David Marriotte recently told Kotaku, “They’re independent agents, and more bullies than masterminds, but they’re tough enough to maybe become someone’s henchmen down the line.”

But the addition of new characters wasn’t easy and required a lot of communication between Sega and their new publisher, “Ian’s pretty much able to come up with folks on the fly and any major characters we run by Sega for approval,” said Marriotte about working together during the creative process. “There are a few stages, from Ian’s initial paragraph or two description of the character, to getting someone like the talented Tyson Hesse to draw up designs and turnarounds for Sega to see the character, to having a final design and solidifying their personality in the script.”

It will be interesting to see this new direction that Sega has in mind for such an iconic group of characters and how the new faces will play into that love of this series. For those interested in checking it out for themselves, the new Sonic the Hedgehog series is set to drop on April 4th with four total issues released.