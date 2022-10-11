Sonic Frontiers Reveals Free Monster Hunter DLC

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game Sonic Frontiers will have its own Monster Hunter DLC. Sega revealed that there will be a free bit of downloadable content in Sonic Frontiers featuring special equipment based on the Monster Hunter franchise from Capcom. The collaboration is set to drop on November 14th, less than a week after Sonic Frontiers releases on November 8th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The English-language announcement of the DLC is relatively straightforward but lacks detail. The Japanese-language version, however, indicates that there will special equipment for Sonic as well as a grilling set where he can play some kind of minigame in order to get stronger. You can check out the official announcement of the new Sonic Frontiers DLC for yourself below:

Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST – for free! pic.twitter.com/4OV4Z4LbPB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 11, 2022

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," an official description of Sonic Frontiers straight from Sega reads. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

As noted above, the newly announced Sonic Frontiers Monster Hunter DLC is set to release on November 14th. In general, Sonic Frontiers is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game right here.

