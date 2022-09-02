Sonic Frontiers Overview Trailer Released

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game Sonic Frontiers is set to release on November 8th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While players have yet to get their hands on retail copies of the new title, every trailer and bit of promotional material has stressed how different Sonic Frontiers is from what came before while also taking recognizable franchise odds and ends and bringing them forward. The latest overview trailer for the video game attempts to summarize everything that's been announced and shown into a single digestible package and does an admirable job of it.

Essentially, Sonic finds himself separated from his friends in Sonic Frontiers and on the hunt for Chaos Emeralds by completing Cyber Space levels which are traditional linear levels like one might have played in previous Sonic video games. Starfall Islands, however, is an open-world area that players can choose to explore as they see fit and take on bosses to grab Portal Gears that unlock the Cyber Space levels and... well, that's the gameplay loop. You can check out the new Sonic Frontiers overview trailer for yourself embedded below:

Sonic Frontiers is unlike any journey Sonic's been on before. Check out what you can expect when you embark to the Starfall Islands! pic.twitter.com/HuyTqOL5y9 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 1, 2022

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," an official description of Sonic Frontiers reads in part. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

Broadly speaking, Sonic Frontiers is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game right here.

What do you think about what Sega has shown of Sonic Frontiers so far? Are you excited to check out Sonic the Hedgehog's latest and greatest adventure when it releases in November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!