Sonic Frontiers Release Date Potentially Leaked

Officially, the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game Sonic Frontiers has no specific release date attached beyond "Holiday 2022," but if a new leak is accurate, the Blue Blur could be racing his way onto PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this coming November. That is, if the leak is accurate.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which you can check out below, a listing for Sonic Frontiers has surfaced in the PlayStation database backend that indicates the title will release on November 15, 2022. This would certainly fall within the broad definition of "Holiday 2022," but it's difficult to say whether it is anything more than a simple placeholder until an official date is announced.

According To Playstation Database , Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022



🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !



#PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

"Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike," said Takashi Iizuka, Creative Officer at Sonic Team USA, as part of the initial announcement of the title at this year's The Game Awards. "With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we've created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic's signature speed and abilities. There's sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers, and we're excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months."

As noted above, Sonic Frontiers is officially planned to release Holiday 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If the potentially leaked release date is accurate, it will be specifically released on November 15, 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Sonic Frontiers so far? Do you think the potential release date from the leak is accurate? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

