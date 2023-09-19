Sonic Frontiers Releases New Music Tracks From Final Horizon DLC

The music from Sonic Frontiers was widely considered one of the game's strongest points, with a number of tracks that have gone on to become fan favorites; the track "Undefeatable" has even racked up more than 10 million hits on Spotify! It remains to be seen whether the music will be as good for the game's The Final Horizon DLC, but Sega has given fans a chance to hear some of the chapter themes that will appear. Composed by Tomoya Ohtani, the tracks should give listeners an idea of what to expect when the DLC drops later this month.

The new music from Sonic Frontiers can be found in the video below.

So far, reception to the new character themes has been overwhelmingly positive. On YouTube and Twitter, many Sonic the Hedgehog fans noted the care that seems to be going into this free update. The Final Horizon actually marks the third free update the game has received this year. While the other two updates offered a substantial amount of content for players to enjoy, this one is significantly different. The Final Horizon will feature a new story for players to experience. While Sonic was the lone playable character in the base game, the DLC will make Tails, Knuckles, and Amy playable. Each of the new chapter themes centers around a different one of the playable characters.

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Release Date

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon is slated to release on September 28th. The third update will be available on all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While Sega has given Sonic Frontiers fans a lot of extra content to enjoy over the last year, this will be the final update released, as Sega shifts its focus to the next 3D Sonic game. That's sure to be a disappointment to some Sonic fans, but the franchise will have a lot to celebrate over the next month!

Sonic Superstars

(Photo: Sega)

Shortly after the release of Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon, Sonic Superstars will be arriving on all of the same video game platforms. If Sonic Frontiers represents the direction Sega is planning for 3D games in the series (as the company has suggested), Sonic Superstars represents the next evolution of the classic 2D games. Releasing on October 17th, Sonic Superstars will also feature Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as playable characters. The game will include many of the elements fans loved in the Sega Genesis era, but with several new ones in place as well. Notably, Sonic Superstars is the first 2D Sonic game that will feature multiplayer co-op. The game will also feature a new villain, new areas to explore, and new Chaos Emerald powers.

What do you think of these new music tracks from Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon? Are you planning to check out the DLC later this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!