New Sonic Rumble Event References a Surprising Wii Game

Sonic Rumble was supposed to launch globally on Steam and mobile devices today, but plans changed and the game remains indefinitely delayed. However, players in some regions can still play the game as it is, and Sega continues to release new content. Following the release of cosmetics based on games like Super Monkey Ball, Altered Beast, and Fantasy Zone, Sega has announced another interesting theme. For Pre-Season 4, Sonic Rumble will feature content based on Sonic and the Black Knight, a game released back in 2009 on Nintendo Wii. While the designs are a nice fit for Sonic Rumble, the selection is surprising for a number of reasons!

Sonic and the Black Knight was released as a Wii exclusive in 2009, and has never been offered on another platform since. The game’s review scores were largely mixed, and it was removed from sale a year later as part of an effort on Sega’s part to bring up the overall perception of the Sonic brand. In terms of Sonic the Hedgehog games, this one rarely gets referenced compared to other 3D Sonic games; it was even left off the recent timeline released by Sega! Given that, it’s pretty notable that we’re seeing the game as the central focus of Sonic Rumble‘s next pre-season.

sonic and the black knight designs in sonic rumble

While it’s definitely unusual to see Sonic and the Black Knight referenced in Sonic Rumble, it actually does feel like a smart fit. The Wii game featured some really fun redesigns of classic Sonic characters, including Knuckles (Sir Gawain), Blaze the Cat (Sir Percival), and Silver (Sir Galahad). These redesigns will be showing up in Sonic Rumble, alongside a take on Sonic wearing the same gauntlet he uses to wield the sword in the Wii game. Seeing these redesigns return in Sonic Rumble is a nice reminder of how strong the art direction was in Sonic and the Black Knight, even if the game has largely been forgotten compared to games like Sonic Colors.

The announcement of this new pre-season has once again proven bittersweet for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. The designs themselves have gotten a lot of praise, and there’s a general excitement surrounding the announcement, but a lot of fans continue to share their frustration about the delays for Sonic Rumble‘s global release. It’s hard to keep seeing cosmetics and season themes that aren’t getting released in North America, and fans are really just hoping to see the game released locally. Sonic Rumble‘s developers have argued that they need to keep releasing new content to keep current players engaged, but every new announcement feels like a reminder that fans in other regions can’t play it.

Hopefully all of the best Sonic Rumble cosmetics will be offered again once the game gets a global release. Sega has clearly put a lot of thought and effort into designs for the game, and fans can’t be blamed for getting impatient at this point. Hopefully when Sonic Rumble does get a global release, it will prove worth the wait!

