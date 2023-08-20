Sonic Superstars News Coming at Gamescom

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place, offering viewers a glimpse at several world premieres, including one for Sonic Superstars. Host Geoff Keighley teased the announcement on Twitter, along with a reminder that the show will stream starting at 11 a.m. PT. Unsurprisingly, Keighley did not offer any hint when the Sonic the Hedgehog news might air during the stream, so fans will have to tune in for the whole thing to see what gets revealed. With the game set to release this fall, it's likely we could see an official release date announcement!

The tease from Keighley can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in streaming Gamescom Opening Night Live can do so right here.

Get ready to grab your player 2 (…and 3 and 4)! @Sonic_hedgehog Superstars news coming Tuesday to @gamescom Opening Night Live!



Tune in live, Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/8OgsH3UKsZ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2023

Sonic Superstars was announced at Summer Game Fest, so it's not surprising to see the game appear again at another of Geoff Keighley's shows. Sonic Superstars is the latest 2D game in the Sonic series, following 2017's Sonic Mania. Sonic Superstars will feature some elements similar to Sonic Mania (most notably the game's physics), but will feature a number of changes to the formula. For the first time in the franchise, players can look forward to four-player co-op, with Sonic being joined by fan favorites like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. The game is also introducing new Emerald powers, with each of the Chaos Emeralds granting Sonic and friends a different ability. Last but not least, the game will feature 3D visuals, rather than 2D graphics inspired by the Sega Genesis era.

Sonic Mania is widely considered one of the best games in the franchise. If Sonic Superstars is going to meet or surpass the game, developer Arzest will have a difficult task ahead! Everything shown of the game so far has been pretty promising, and it seems a lot of Sonic fans are eager to see what the game has to offer. Hopefully Tuesday's show will give fans even more reason to look forward to the game this fall!

