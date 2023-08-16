Mortal Kombat 1 Teasing Gamescom Reveal

Mortal Kombat 1 is just a few weeks away from release, and NetherRealm Studios has been showing more and more of the game as the launch draws closer. On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ed Boon will appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live, where he'll have a brand-new trailer to show-off for the game. A specific release time for the trailer is unknown, but the show will begin at 11 a.m. PT. News of the trailer was revealed on Twitter by Geoff Keighly. In response, the official Mortal Kombat account hinted that "as the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled."

The teaser from Keighley can be found embedded below.

Tuesday, @MortalKombat 1 comes to @gamescom Opening Night Live. Join @noobde live on stage for the world premiere of the new trailer reveal 👀



Streaming live Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/IMVRlBcXYb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2023

It's possible the reveal could be tied to the game's new Invasion mode, which seemingly leaked earlier this month. An image and short description of the mode seem to have been discovered on the back of the game's box, and Gamescom could be the perfect opportunity for Boon to reveal exactly what we should expect. The mode will apparently be a single-player experience, and some have speculated that it could be similar to the Konquest mode that appeared in previous games. Back in March, Boon teased a possible return for the mode, and it's possible Invasion could be a new evolution of the concept.

Releasing on September 19th, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is a something of a reboot, but it also serves as a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11. The plot for that game saw Kronika messing with the time stream, while the Aftermath DLC saw Liu Kang and Raiden's attempt to fix what had been tampered with. Hopefully the narrative will be a strong entry point for newcomers, while also building on the previous game in a satisfying way. It's possible that Tuesday's new trailer could also offer more details on the game's storyline, but fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 1? Do you plan on checking out the game's new trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live?