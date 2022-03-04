Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4DX Poster Revealed

The upcoming video game adaptation and sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has released a new 4DX poster. While there are no exact narrative hints or Easter eggs to be seen in the new poster for the movie, it does feature the Blue Blur himself speeding across what appears to be the ocean. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters next month on April 8th.

4DX, if you are not familiar, is basically used to refer to showings that use technology to screen things in “4D” by delivering what the creators of 4DX refer to as “an immersive multi-sensory cinematic experience.” This includes synchronizing physical effects like motion seats, water, wind, fog, snow, and more to on-screen visuals. You can check out the new 4DX poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for yourself embedded below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anything is possible when you've got super speed. The exclusive @4dxusa artwork for #SonicMovie2 is here! Feel the action of @SonicMovie in #4DX. Only in theaters, April 8th. pic.twitter.com/Nc0r8gHwtK — 4DX (@4dxusa) March 4, 2022

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the new 4DX poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!