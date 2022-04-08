Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Animated Short Reveals First Look

✖

This week, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be made available for digital purchase. The movie will be accompanied by a slew of special features, including an animated short called "Sonic Drone Home." The short features Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles facing off with one of Robotnik's drones in Green Hills. While Sonic fans will have to wait until May 24th to check it out (or August 9th if they wait for DVD or Blu-Ray), ET has provided a first look at the short. The clip is just over a minute long, but it does give fans a glimpse at the dynamic between the three characters following the events of the movie!

A link to the first look clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Hungry for a #Knuckles sandwich? Here’s a sneak peek of the exclusive #SonicMovie2 animated short, included when you buy the movie on Digital tomorrow or Blu-ray August 9. https://t.co/r5l2a5ll9v — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) May 23, 2022

At the conclusion of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic and Knuckles banded together to defeat Dr. Robotnik. The two had clearly formed a friendship at the end of the film, but the clip above makes it clear that Knuckles remains quite stubborn, striking out on his own when he should be formulating a plan alongside his friends. Hopefully, Knuckles will continue to refine his teamwork skills, because Robotnik's drone seems to be giving him a lot of trouble! Sonic fans will just have to see how things play out when the full short releases tomorrow.

Of course, fans will be getting a lot more of this take on Knuckles in the future. Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as the Echidna in a streaming series coming to Paramount+. At this time, no details have been revealed about the series, or which characters will feature alongside Knuckles. Knuckles has been a fan-favorite since the days of the Sega Genesis, and there are plenty of interesting ways the show could continue to develop his character, while giving fans more of what they enjoyed from the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available for purchase digitally and streaming on Paramount+ on May 24th. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

