Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Character Posters Released

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially set to debut in theaters early next month on April 8th, which means that the promotional machine for the title has kicked into full gear. In addition to the official rating for the sequel becoming public, Paramount Pictures has released a series of posters for characters from the upcoming movie like Sonic himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the new character posters for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you intending to watch the movie when it releases in early April?

