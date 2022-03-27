New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Clip Teases a Second Knuckles

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters next month, the movie will introduce a live-action take on Knuckles the Echidna. The popular Sonic character will be one of the film’s main antagonists, working alongside Dr. Robotnik. So far, the film’s marketing has leaned heavily on the cast meeting and reacting to the character. In a newly released clip, Adam Pally’s character Wade Whipple can be seen discussing the echidna with Sonic and Tails, where he reveals that he grew up with a kid named Knuckles! To the surprise of the two heroes, Wade reveals that “his” Knuckles could fit his entire fist in his mouth.

The new clip was shared by Pally on Twitter, as well as by Sonic actor Ben Schwartz. Schwartz revealed that he and Pally have been performing together for many years, and teased that Pally has a number of great lines in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The new clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Different knuckles I guess, still terrifying scary #sonicmovie2 early access screenings April 6, tickets on sale April 8.

Knuckles was first introduced in the 1994 video game Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released on Sega Genesis. In that game, the character debuted as an antagonist aligned with Dr. Robotnik. However, Knuckles eventually realizes he’s on the wrong side, allying himself with Sonic to defeat the villain. Since then, Knuckles has become one of Sonic’s closest companions. It seems highly likely that Knuckles will follow a similar journey in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, particularly since the character is slated to star in his own spin-off series on Paramount+.

Wade Whipple debuted in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, where he was a deputy sheriff working alongside Tom Wachowski in the Green Hills police department. Wade proved to be a strong source of comic relief in the first movie; from the clip above, it certainly seems like he’ll have a similar role in the sequel! Sonic fans won’t have to wait long to find out for themselves, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will arrive intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? What do you think of the new clip?