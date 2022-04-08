Jim Carrey Just Gave Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Crew Member a Brand New Car

✖

Jim Carrey actually gave away a brand new car on the set of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. TMZ’s sources indicate that the actor is in Vancouver filming the sequel. As a reward for the cast and crew, Carrey raffled off a new Chevy Blazer RS. One of the camera operators ended up coming away with that sweet ride. Lucky break for someone who really could have used the pick-me-up. (For those wondering that car normally goes for about $40,000.) Ever since the first movie got off the ground, the beloved comedian has been on an upswing. A sequel got announced straight away and people were excited to hear it. Carrey was one of the voices worried when the main character basically had to be redesigned from the ground up after the Internet absolutely crushed the design.

In a previous interview leading man James Marsden talked about how lucky the production was to have Carrey. The comedian doesn’t just accept any roles, so it’s a true honor to get a hold of him.

“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say,” Marsden recalled. “As many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” he added. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

