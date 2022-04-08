Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Jason Momoa Reportedly Offered Knuckles Role

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has reportedly offered Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa a role in the sequel as Knuckles, a prominent character in the Sonic the Hedgehog series and an ally of the speedy blue hedgehog that didn't feature in last year's movie. According to the report, the Red Echidna will have a major role in the second movie, which explains why Paramount Pictures is interested in attaching a star to the role.

Adding to this, the report mentions the character's depciton in the movie will be true to its depiction in the video game series, which is to say he will be a serious, yet gullible character. And to this end, Paramount thinks Momoa is perfect for the role.

The report continues by claiming that as of right now the ball is in the court of Momoa. In other words, Paramount has already offered the movie star the role, but right now Momoa hasn't decided if he will take the role or not.

If Momoa signs up, he will join Ben Schwartz who will reprise his role as Sonic for the movie. Speaking of Schwartz, he recently revealed -- during an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com -- that he's read the script of the sequel, which is "awesome."

"I know that the sequel's happening, and they're gonna start filming soon," Schwartz said. "But because I'm the voice behind a speaker, I don't know any exact dates or anything like that. But I'm excited, I read the script and it's awesome."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when filming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will kick-off. As you can see above, Schwarts suggests it will begins soon, but so far we haven't heard a specific date. That said, The Illuminerdi, which this new report comes from, claims that filming will begin in May.

At the moment of publishing, Paramount and co. haven't commented on anything above, which for now, should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything above information of the unofficial variety, but it's subject to change. That said, if Paramount, Momoa, or any other official and implicated party comments on any of the information above, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.