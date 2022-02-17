Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Features Every Major Character

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 teasers and clips have been plentiful in the leadup to the movie’s April release, and now, we’ve gotten yet another poster for the movie. While some of the others we’ve seen in the past have featured the characters in a piecemeal fashion by giving one poster to one character each, this one unites pretty much every main character under one banner. The official social accounts for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie also announced alongside this poster reveal that a giveaway for tickets that’ll allow several Sonic fans to see the new movie ahead of its April 8th release date.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster can be seen below courtesy of IGN after it was revealed as part of the IGN Fan Fest 2022 as indicated by the banner on the left of the poster. It features Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden’s Tom, and Tika Sumpter’s Maddie alongside Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles which are voiced by Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba, respectively. Behind the characters, we can see several shots from some of the more action-oriented parts of the film including Sonic and Knuckles clashing over a Green Emerald.

With weeks still to go before the movie releases, you can expect to see more reveals like this over time. To hold us over until then and until the movie itself releases, you can check out a synopsis of the film below.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film reads. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

For those who don’t want to have to wait until that release, you can try your shot at earning some tickets for advance screenings. Those are being given away now, but only to 50 people, according to the film’s Twitter account.

After the movie does release, there are still many more plans for the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic series that’s been born from these first two movies. There’s a third Sonic movie already in the works, Paramount announced, as well as a live-action TV series starring Knuckles.