Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster Makes Changes Following Fan Feedback

When the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie poster was first revealed, fans immediately noticed that Tika Sumpter and Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s names were both missing. The two actresses are reprising roles in the sequel, with Sumpter returning as Maddie Wachowski, and O’Shaughnessey in the role of Miles “Tails” Prower. While Maddie and Tails feature pretty prominently on the poster, their names were left off the top, much to the dismay of some fans. Well, it seems that someone might have been listening, as both names have been listed along with the rest of the film’s stars!

The additions were noticed by Twitter user @DynamoSuperX, who shared images of the updated poster in the Tweet embedded below.

Sumpter was a major character in the first Sonic film, where she played the wife of Tom Wachowski, a sheriff from the small town of Green Hills. Her character appears frequently throughout the movie, but Tails does not show up until the very end, in a short cameo setting up the sequel. From what we’ve seen from the trailers, Tails will play a pivotal role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as he has throughout the Sonic video games. The character first debuted in a game also titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which first released on the Sega Genesis back in 1992. That game also saw the introduction of Tails’ helicopter, which he’ll be piloting in the new movie.

Interestingly enough, Tails is the only character in the Sonic movies voiced by an actor that debuted with the games. O’Shaughnessey is not the first actor to portray Tails, but she has provided the character’s voice dating back to 2014, bringing him to life in a number of different video games, as well as in the Sonic Boom animated series.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

