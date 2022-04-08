Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Leaked Set Photos Reveal Awesome Sega Dreamcast Easter Egg

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has begun filming, and set photos have now started to leak online. Military vehicles have been spotted on location. Fans of the Sega Dreamcast have already noticed a really cool easter egg, as a helicopter includes the initials "SA-2" on its side. At the start of Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic has been captured by the military following a mix-up involving Shadow. The hedgehog is being escorted aboard a helicopter with the designation "Sigma Alpha 2," before the hero makes his escape. It's a really memorable moment, and it's awesome to see it referenced this way!

The easter egg was shared on Twitter by Dave Luty, who also goes by Badnik Mechanic on YouTube. The Tweet can be found embedded below. A video clip of the original sequence from Sonic Adventure 2 can be found at the top of this page.

So... Notice anything about that helicopter on the Sonic Movie set? https://t.co/Lyk79GUXnd pic.twitter.com/zxJi3J26Bx — Dave Luty (Badnik Mechanic) (@DaveLuty) April 19, 2021

Following Sonic's escape from SA-2, the hero finds himself racing through a city inspired by the streets of San Francisco. The sequence is thrilling, and easily one of the biggest highlights of the Dreamcast game. It would be awesome to see it adapted in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but fans should temper their expectations for now. Until something official is announced, this should just be looked at as a fun easter egg. The Sonic Adventure games hold a special place in the hearts of many Sonic fans, so this is sure to make a lot of people happy, regardless!

In addition to the SA-2, one of the set photos in the quoted Tweet includes a coffee house with the name "Mean Bean." That's an appropriate name for a coffee house, but it's also a reference to the Sega Genesis game Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine. The original Sonic the Hedgehog film featured a lot of great nods to the franchise, and it seems that will be the case in the sequel, as well! Fans will be able to see for themselves when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8, 2022.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you happy to see this Sega Dreamcast easter egg? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!