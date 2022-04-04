Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Star Jim Carrey Speaks Out on If He’d Play Any of His Other Characters Again

During the press tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, star Jim Carrey told Access that he plans to take a break from acting, and possibly to retire completely. He confessed that a great script could eventually convince him to give it a go, but in general, he think he has “done enough” and wants to step away. Could be he tempted back by a return to one of the roles he helped build in the past? After all, there have been rumors of an Ace Ventura 3 for years, sometimes with Carrey reportedly involved. Well, it does not necessarily sound like that would be a benefit to any producers hoping to lure him back into action.

Speaking with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, Carrey said that he worried about losing his inspiration if he were to return to roles he played years ago, although even he admitted he had heard from plenty of fans how exciting it was to see him return as his character from The Cable Guy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t have any in mind that I would like to,” Carrey told ComicBook. “Most of the time when you make something that really hits with people, the sequels have a diminishing return. If you do it long enough after the fact, you’re kind of imitating yourself now; you’re not using your original inspiration. These [Sonic] movies were made close together, and they were like an evolution that was being planned in my own head, at least, from the get-go.”

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.