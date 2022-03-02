Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets in on The Batman Fun With Blue Justice Trailer and Poster

In case you somehow missed it, DC is set to release The Batman movie this week on March 4th. And Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release next month on April 8th. Given that the latter is still on a full-on promotional spree, it should probably come as no surprise that the video game adaptation has taken the opportunity to crack some jokes about DC’s Dark Knight via a new trailer and poster in order to introduce its own superhero of a sort: Blue Justice.

Even if the release of The Batman weren’t imminent, the references would still be extremely clear. The new footage begins with a brief, deep-voiced monologue from Sonic about being Blue Justice and it concludes with Tom (James Marsden) chiding Sonic for “pretending to be Batman.” You can check out the new footage for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1499021709956947970

“Because he’s the hero Green Hills deserves and the one it needs right now,” shared Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic in the movie, over on Twitter. And to drive the point even further home, the new poster is… basically just a parody of the iconic Bat-Signal with the Sonic the Hedgehog logo instead of the one for Batman. It is anything but subtle.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you make of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 making jokes about Batman and its parody promotional material? Are you looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases?