Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Composer Calls it “Such an Exciting Movie” After First Viewing

We’re still several months away from the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but at least one lucky person got a chance to see the movie early: Tom “JunkieXL” Holkenborg. Holkenborg was the composer on the first two Sonic films, and in an interview with Collider, he revealed that not only is he coming back for the third film, but he’s already gotten a chance to see it! Unsurprisingly, Holkenborg did not offer any kind of details about the movie, including the storyline that viewers can expect to see adapted. However, the composer had some very kind things to say about the movie, expressing a lot of excitement about the finished product.

“Actually, I saw the film for the very first time yesterday. I know what the film is all about. I’ve been in contact with the director, [Jeff Fowler], which I’ve also known for a really long time,” Holkenborg told Collider. “He used to work with Tim Miller at Blur Studios. With Tim and Jeff, at the time, I did Deadpool, and after that Terminator: Dark Fate, and then after that, it was the first Sonic and then the second Sonic, and now it’s the third Sonic. It’s just such an exciting movie. It’s just really interesting.”

Holkenborg went on to note that his sons are big fans of the first two Sonic movies, “so, I’m very excited for them to see this one by the end of the year.” It remains to be seen whether audiences and Sega fans will think as highly about the third film in the series, but it certainly bodes well that Holkeborg seems to feel this strongly about it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 currently has a release date of December 20th. Paramount has offered few details about the movie thus far, but the movie will apparently adapt elements from the video game Sonic Adventure 2. Most notably, the story will center around Shadow the Hedgehog, who will be voiced in the movie by Keanu Reeves. Shadow’s role in the movie was set up at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the character making a brief cameo appearance. Unfortunately, the character was not voiced in that film, so fans have yet to hear Reeves’ take on Shadow just yet.

With SDCC around the corner, it’s possible we could get more information about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (including the first trailer) very soon. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

