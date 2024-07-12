San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Schedule: Marvel, DC and More Panels

San Diego Comic-Con is a mecca for creators, cosplayers, and celebrities alike. After two cancelled in-person Comic-Cons were followed by the virtual SDCC@Home (in 2020 and 2021), a pared-down fall “Special Edition” (also in 2021), the pandemic-proofed version (in 2022), and then a confab most of the major studios sat out amid the actors’ strike (in 2023), geekdom’s biggest pop culture convention is back in full force with its most robust panel lineup in years.

Marvel Studios and DC Studios are among the major players that will be returning to Hall H and/or the convention floor with footage and reveals from their upcoming slates. Paramount+ already announced plans to promote the Star Trek Universe, animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants 25th Anniversary, with Paramount Pictures primed to roll out the celebrity voices behind the Autobots and Decepticons of Transformers One.



Below, ComicBook rounded up all the official panel descriptions from across film (including Transformers One and Star Trek: Section 31) and television (including The Penguin, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Silo, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Harley Quinn, Dexter: Original Sin, The Boys, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more). Panel details can be found beneath the four-day SDCC 2024 schedule, which will be updated as more panel times are revealed.

SDCC 2024: THURSDAY, JULY 25th

11:45am – 12:45pm — Transformers One (Hall H)

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob Squarepants (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Hall H)

2:15pm – 3:15pm — Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Room 6BCF)

3:00pm – 4:00pm — Behind the action of Peacock’s gladiator epic Those About to Die (Ballroom 20)

3:30pm – 4:30pm — What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff (Hall H)

6:00pm — TBA (Hall H)

SDCC 2024: FRIDAY, JULY 26th

10am – 11am — The Boys (Hall H)

11:05am — The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Hall H)

1pm — Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30pm — Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Room 5AB)

5:45 – 6:45pm — Dexter: Original Sin (Ballroom 20)

8:15 – 9:15pm — Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Panel (Room 6BCF)

SDCC 2024: SATURDAY, JULY 27th

10:00am — 10:45am — Ghosts (Ballroom 20)

10:00am — 11:00am — My Adventures With Superman (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am — 12:15pm — Everybody Still Hates Chris (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am — 12:15pm — Superman & Lois (Hall H)

1:45pm – 3:15pm — The Star Trek Universe (Hall H)

2:45pm — 3:45pm — Batman: Caped Crusader (Room 6BCF)

4:45pm — 5:45pm — The Penguin Panel (Hall H)

6:00pm — 7:00pm — Marvel Studios (Hall H)

6:45pm — From (Indigo Ballroom)

Time and Location TBA: Silo

SDCC 2024: SUNDAY, JULY 28th

10:00am — 11:00am — Star Trek: Prodigy (Room 6DE)

Transformers One

Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment bring a panel discussionand exclusive footage presentation to fans with talent Chris Hemsworth,Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, along with the director, AcademyAward-winner Josh Cooley, and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.



Hall H: 11:45am – 12:45pm on Thursday, July 25th

Celebrating 25 Years of SpongeBob Squarepants

What’s funnier than 24? 25! Nickelodeon is celebrating SpongeBobSquarePants’ landmark 25th anniversary with a panel that will take fansdown to Bikini Bottom and beyond for a special look at its iconicorigins, including a live cast table read of “Help Wanted,” exclusivecontent, and the nautical nonsense to come. Join the voice cast, TomKenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), CarolynLawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs),and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers MarcCeccarelli and Vincent Waller, and special guests as they celebrate oneof the most popular characters and beloved animated series of all time.It’s going to be the “Best Day Ever!” Moderated by Good Burgers’ Ed (KelMitchell).



Hall H: 1:00pm – 2:00pm on Thursday, July 25th

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The Disney+ hit original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians willmake its debut at Comic-Con with an epic panel filled withbehind-the-scenes stories and secrets from the set. WalkerScobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), AryanSimhadri (Grover Underwood), and Jonathan E. Steinberg (co-creator,executive producer) and Dan Shotz (executive producer) reflect on thetriumphant first season, discuss bringing the iconic characters to life,answer burning questions during an exclusive fan Q&A session, andtake a look back at moments from production and the global launch of theseries. Whether you’re a mortal or a demigod, let’s celebrate allthings Percy Jackson and the Olympians!



Hall H: 2:15pm – 3:15pm on Thursday, July 25th

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cowabunga! From the studios that brought audiences the “MutantMayhem” film, the all-new Paramount+ original series “Tales of theTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” explores the adventures of everyone’sfavorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers and onto thestreets of NYC. Join the voices of Leo, Raph, Donnie, Mikey and specialguests, as well as series producers, for an exclusive panel featuringnever-before-seen content moderated by host, writer, podcaster andstand-up comedian Claire Lim.



Room 6BCF: 2:15 – 3:15pm on Thursday, July 25th

Behind the Action of Peacock’s Gladiator Epic Those About to Die

Dive into the Roman Empire’s explosive intersection of sports, politics,and dynasties as featured in Those About To Die with an exclusivebehind-the-scenes look at the making of the Peacock series alongsideexecutive producer/director Roland Emmerich and stars Iwan Rheon, SaraMartins, Moe Hashim, Jojo Macari, and Dimitri Leonidas.



Ballroom 20: 3:00 – 4:00pm on Thursday, July 25th

What We Do in the Shadows Farewell Kickoff

You are summoned to join America’s favorite vampire roommates as theykick off their farewell tour at Comic-Con! Join the cast and producersfor a high-spirited conversation, and be among the first to see abrand-new episode from the sixth and final season. The first fiveseasons of the hit FX award-winning comedy are available to stream onHulu.



Hall H: 3:30pm – 4:30pm on Thursday, July 25th

The Boys

Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series’ starsfor a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creatorabout the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along withbehind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises.Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and DarickRobertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on whathappens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse theirsuperpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless againstthe super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose thetruth about The Seven.



Hall H: 10am – 11am on Friday, July 26th

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off,following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and CarolPeletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while shefights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay inFrance, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (AnneCharrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violentcollision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’sfuture.

Panelists include Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer DavidZabel, Executive Producer and Director Greg Nicotero; ExecutiveProducer and Star Reedus, Executive Producer and Star McBride and CastMember Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel willdebut the official trailer for the new season returning Sunday,September 29 at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.



Hall H: 2:45-3:45pm on Friday, July 26th

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie(Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into apost-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. Thecrumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made NewYork City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie andNegan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their pathsintertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is morecomplicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Having recently wrapped production on Season 2, the panel willfeature an exclusive look at the new season, returning next year withpanelists including Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead UniverseScott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Eli Jorné, ExecutiveProducer and Star Cohan, Executive Producer and Star Morgan, Cast MemberGaius Charles and Cast Member Željko Ivanek. The panel will bemoderated by Chris Hardwick.



Hall H: 1:45-2:45pm on Friday, July 26th

Snowpiercer

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozenwasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit aperpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Classwarfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in thisriveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series byJacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar(R)-winnerBong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left asplit with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engineand those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relativesafety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alicechoosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.



Ballroom 20: 11:15am-12:30pm on Friday, July 26th

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Join the series’ showrunners and cast as they give an inside look intothe highly anticipated second season, premiering August 29, 2024 onPrime Video. Get ready to experience stunning visuals, thrillingsurprises, and unique insight into the darkness that has returned tothreaten all of Middle-earth this season.



Hall H: 11:05am on Friday, July 26th

Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators

Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (“Invincible”), Vivienne Medrano(“Hazbin Hotel”), Travis Willingham (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), andKyle Hunter (“Sausage Party: Foodtopia”) as they discuss adapting someof the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more intosuccessful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons,and share exclusive news from each of their respective series.

Indigo Ballroom: 1pm on Friday, July 26th

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Join series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, producers, and a surprise A-list starfrom the cast, as they share an exclusive first look and delve into thecreation of this adaptation based on SEGA’s iconic game loved by fansglobally. Fans will walk away with an exclusive souvenir from the panel.

Room 5AB: 2:30pm on Friday, July 26th

Dexter: Original Sin

The cast, showrunner and executive producers discuss the upcomingprequel to the fan-favorite series “Dexter.” Join showrunner andexecutive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds andcast members Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (DexterMorgan) and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan) as they share what to expect fromthe new series and unveil a few exciting surprises. Moderated by”Dexter: Original Sin” special guest star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.



Ballroom 20: 5:45 – 6:45pm on Friday, July 26th

Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Panel

Featuring sneak peeks at unreleased “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” scenes and alook at what’s in store for “Harley Quinn”‘s upcoming fifth season, jointhe cast and creators for a special discussion spanning both MaxOriginal adult animated series from DC and WB Animation. Panelistsinclude Lake Bell (“Poison Ivy”), Matt Oberg (“Kite Man”), JamesAdomian(“Bane”), Dean Lorey (EP) virtual, Justin Halpern (EP), PatrickSchumacker (EP).



Room 6BCF: 8:15 – 9:15pm on Friday, July 26th

My Adventures With Superman

Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season 2. Plus get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in Season 3. Airing on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Indigo Ballroom: 10:00am – 11:00am on Saturday, July 27th

Ghosts

Ghosts, one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, followsSamantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast inhabited byghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series starsUtkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky andexecutive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and spiritedpanel conversation discussing the season three cliffhanger and upcomingreveals for what’s ahead in season four moderated by Perri Nemiroff,senior producer at Collider.

Ballroom 20: 10:00am—10:45am on Saturday, July 27th

The Star Trek Universe

The fan-favorite STAR TREK universe panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con,featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producersfrom “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “StarTrek: Starfleet Academy” and “Star Trek: Section 31,” plus reveals andsurprises you won’t want to miss! Moderated by award-winning filmmaker,director and executive producer Justin Simien. “Strange New Worlds” castmembers scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn andEthan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsmanand Henry Alonso Myers. “Lower Decks” will feature voice cast membersJack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Jerry O’Connell, along withcreator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer AlexKurtzman. “Starfleet Academy” will feature executive producers andco-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. “Section 31” will have itsHall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and KaceyRohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director OlatundeOsunsanmi.



Hall H: 1:45 – 3:15pm on Saturday, July 27th

Batman: Caped Crusader

Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater,Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of theupcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&Awhere they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in theupcoming season.



Room 6BCF: 2:45pm on Saturday, July 27th

The Penguin Panel

The HBO Original limited series, from Warner Bros. Television and DCStudios, continues Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” epic crime saga and centerson the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. The series debutson HBO in September. Panelists include Colin Farrell—virtually (Oz Cobbaka “The Penguin” / EP), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz(Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (EP), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner / EP),and Dylan Clark (EP).



Hall H: 4:45 – 5:45pm on Saturday, July 27th

From

MGM+’s “From” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps allthose who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense ofnormalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats ofthe surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that comeout when the sun goes down. Join executive producers Jeff Pinkner, JackBender, John Griffin and the stars of the series Harold Perrineau,Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and DavidAlpay for a sneak peek at the new questions and threats that await thetownsfolk in Season 3.



Indigo Ballroom: 6:45pm on Saturday, July 27th

Silo

“Silo” will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday, July 27, 2024 for apanel and conversation around what fans can look forward to in thehighly anticipated second season. The panel will feature “Silo” star andexecutive producer Rebecca Ferguson, star Common, creator andshowrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey, plus surprisespecial guests. The panel will be moderated by Adam Savage(Editor-in-Chief, Tested.com).



Room and Time TBA: Saturday, July 27th

A Celebration of Hazbin Hotel, Hosted by Hot Topic

It’s a happy day in Hell! Join Hot Topic for a helluva fun celebrationof Prime Video’s “Hazbin Hotel” with exclusive merch reveals, trivia andprizes, sing-along, and more! Dressing up as your favorite demon ishighly encouraged. Plus, special guest appearances you do not want tomiss.



Room 6BCF: 10pm on Saturday, July 27th

Superman & Lois

Join executive producers Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher with series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they make their Comic-Con debut in Hall H! After season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, fans won’t want to miss an exclusive trailer for the epic final season and learn what’s in store as Clark and Lois continue to navigate the challenges of parenthood while saving the world. Season 4 of SUPERMAN & LOIS returns with a special two-hour premiere event on Thursday, October 17 on The CW. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl), Todd Helbing (The Flash, Black Sails), Brent Fletcher (Lost, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sarah Schechter (All American, Riverdale), and Geoff Johns (Titans, DC’s Stargirl).



Hall H: 11:15am — 12:15pm on Saturday, July 27th

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

In Interview with the Vampire in the year 2022, the vampire Louis dePointe du Lac (JacobAnderson) recounts his life story to journalistDaniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in NewOrleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles)conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louistells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old WorldVampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia, and it isin Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Overtwo seasons, Interview has attracted a loyal base of passionate fans andwidespread critical acclaim, with the rare distinction of receiving98-point scores for both its first and second seasons on RottenTomatoes. The panel will feature Mark Johnson, who oversees the AnneRice Immortal Universe, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones,Production Designer Mara LePere-Schloop and cast members Sam Reid, AssadZaman and Delainey Hayles. They will discuss the recent explosivesecond season and tease the recently announced third season.

Immediately following, the Mayfair Witches cast and creativeswill take the stage to discuss their highly anticipated second season,returning early next year. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the MayfairWitches, season two continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (AlexandraDaddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher(Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become –human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer,but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fightto protect her family. Joining the panel are Johnson, Showrunner EstaSpalding and cast members Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa,Huston, Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels.



Ballroom 20: 5:00-6:15pm on Saturday, July 27th

Everybody Still Hates Chris

Inspired by Chris Rock’s experience growing up in Brooklyn during thelate 1980s, Everybody Still Hates Chris is a reimagined adult animatedseries coming to Comedy Central later this year. Join series voice castTerry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tim Johnson Jr, Ozioma Akagha, TerrenceLittle Gardenhigh, Gunnar Sizemore and executive producer and showrunnerSanjay Shah for an exclusive first look at the series and a paneldiscussion filled with surprises.



Indigo Ballroom: 11:15am —12:15pm on Saturday, July 27th

Star Trek: Prodigy

CBS Studios invites you to a special screening of a season two episodeof Star Trek: Prodigy, followed by an exclusive conversation with StarTrek legend and voice actor Kate Mulgrew, voice actor Brett Gray andexecutive producers Kevin & Dan Hageman to discuss the new seasoncurrently streaming on Netflix. Moderated by Ryan Britt, editor atInverse, the panel will also include a special giveaway item.

Room 6DE: 10:00am — 11:00am on Sunday, July 28th

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is confirmed to return to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, but panelists and presentations are TBA. The slate from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios includes the upcoming movies Deadpool & Wolverine (in theaters July 26th), Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), and Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), and the television series Agatha All Along (September 18th), Daredevil: Born Again (March 2025), and Ironheart (2025), as well as the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda.

Hall H: 6:00pm on Saturday, July 27th

