Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Will Reportedly Have “Multiple” Post-Credit Scenes

When Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters later this month, fans of the Sega series might want to stick around until all of the credits have rolled. According to a report from Collider, Paramount confirmed at CCXP that the movie will have “multiple” post-credit scenes. As of this writing, we don’t know how many there will be, but the post-credit scenes will extend to the “last second.” The existence of post-credit scenes isn’t too surprising, as director Jeff Fowler told Entertainment Weekly last month that Sonic 3 will be “teasing new characters,” just as we saw with the first two films.

At the end of the first Sonic the Hedgehog, an appearance by Tails was teased for the sequel, while the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 similarly set up Shadow. There are still a lot of potential characters that could be introduced in a fourth Sonic movie, or in spin-offs like the Knuckles streaming show. Characters like Team Chaotix and Silver the Hedgehog have been the subject of rumors over the last few months, and then there are other missing favorites from the Sega games, including Metal Sonic, Amy, Rouge the Bat, and Fang the Hunter. That’s not to mention Sega owned characters from the IDW comics, like Doctor Starline, Tangle, and Whisper.

Shadow’s appearance at the end of sonic the hedgehog 2

While Paramount has been quiet so far about its plans after Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it’s clear that this is not the last time we’ll see the blue blur on the big screen. The first two movies have both been very successful, and there seems to be a lot of hype heading into the third film. On top of all that, there seems to be a lot of confidence in the future. During a Sonic Central presentation in September, producer Toby Ascher noted that “there’s such a rich universe of stories. I don’t see us slowing down at all.” That’s good news for fans of the franchise, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how things play out from here.

From everything we’ve seen so far, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will largely adapt the events of Sonic Adventure 2. It’s possible that the next Sonic movie could similarly adapt the events of another Sonic game, but it remains to be seen which one. Sonic CD would offer a way to bring in both Metal Sonic and Amy, and that game’s time travel elements could also open the door for Silver the Hedgehog. That’s all just speculation, but with Sonic 3 having multiple post-credit scenes, we should have a much better idea of what Paramount is planning on December 20th!

