Sega Teasing Sonic the Hedgehog Announcement for Tomorrow

First, the good news: Sega’s official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has just teased something that it “can’t wait to show” fans tomorrow. Now, the bad news: tomorrow happens to be April Fools’ Day, when a number of different video game companies attempt to fool fans with fake announcements. Naturally, Sonic fans are already quite skeptical that Sega will be showcasing something real tomorrow, but there is a possibility that this could be a legitimate reveal. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in one week, it wouldn’t be the worst time for Sega to make some kind of announcement!

It’s worth noting that there are two official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter accounts, one for general Sonic announcements, and the other for the Sonic movies. This one comes from the former, and can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can't wait to show you what we've been cooking up tomorrow… — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 31, 2022

While Sega might not have a real Sonic announcement to make tomorrow, there are some real possibilities to consider. Last year, Sega announced Sonic Origins, a compilation featuring four classic Sonic games. Since then, the compilation has basically disappeared. The collection was supposed to include some of the best Sonic games ever, including Sonic CD, and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. With the movie coming out next week, an update on this compilation, or even a stealth digital release, doesn’t seem totally out of the question. Of course, Sega is also working on Sonic Frontiers, the next major game from Sonic Team. The game is set to release later this year, and Sega has only offered a few details, thus far. It seems a lot less likely that Sega will be showing anything from Sonic Frontiers right now, but stranger things have happened.

For now, Sonic fans will just have to stay tuned to the blue blur’s official Twitter account! It’s entirely possible Sega will try to pass off a fake “Big the Cat Fishing Simulator,” or an announcement about Sonic marrying Amy Rose, but for now, we’ll all just have to wait and see.

Do you think Sega’s got a real Sonic reveal coming tomorrow? Or will it be some kind of April Fools’ Day prank?Letus know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitterat@Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!