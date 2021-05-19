Sonic the Hedgehog Deluxe Encyclo-speed-ia Launches For the 30th Anniversary

In September of last year, Sega and Dark Horse Books announced the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia in celebration of the character's 30th anniversary. The book is described as a deep dive into Sonic lore and all of the games released from the Sega Genesis to the present day. At the time, only a standard version of the book was announced, but it looks as though a Deluxe Edition is also on the way.

That standard Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia is available to pre-order here on Amazon in hardcover for $42.99. The Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $79.99. The release date for both books is set for November 23rd. Note that you won't be charged until the books ship, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Specific details on the difference between the two editions wasn't available at the time of writing, but it's clear that the design of the cover is the main event. The Deluxe Edition features a fancier cover with screenshots from Sonic games. It also comes packaged in a case with a design that features Sonic and Dr. Robotnik.

Another thing of note is that the page length for the standard and Deluxe Editions are 288 and 256 respectively. The difference may have something to do with the physical size of each edition but, again, details are scarce at the moment. Finally, we know that the book was written by Ian Flynn who worked on the Sonic the Hedgehog series for Archie Comics and is currently the head writer for the IDW Publishing Sonic series.

In other Sonic 30th anniversary merch news, AKKS Pacific recently launched a pretty fantastic looking 6-inch Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition figure. It features 9 points of articulation along with interchangeable faces, eyes, and hands to vary the expressions for display. Naturally, one of those hands is clutching a golden ring. To top it off, a base is included with a lenticular scene.

Pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with a release date set for May.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.