Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Worried Dr. Eggman Will be Recast
Sonic Prime is heading to Netflix next year, and the show will feature new voices for multiple major characters, including Amy Rose and Sonic the Hedgehog himself. While many fans are excited about the possibility of movie voice actor Ben Schwartz potentially taking on the role, some are worried about a possible recasting for Dr. Eggman. Sonic's arch-nemesis has been voiced by Mike Pollock since 2003, making him the longest voice actor to portray any role associated with the franchise. Pollock has been leaving cryptic hints on Twitter about whether or not he will continue in the role, moving forward.
The Tweet from Pollock can be found embedded below.
My Non-Disclosure Agreements have never been more crucial than at this very moment.
Every copyright law in the universe is going to stop me from sharing what I know.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to make some popcorn….#NonAnnouncement https://t.co/7Yn3ityDfK— Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 1, 2021
Across social media, Sonic fans have voiced their support for Pollock, and desire to see the voice actor retain the role. It remains to be seen what will come next for Dr. Eggman, but an answer will likely be revealed sometime in the near future.
Pollock has had an incredible run.
If Mike pollock DOES step down as the voice of Eggman then I just want to say, thank you for being the best egg head you've ever voiced #Eggman pic.twitter.com/mviZ8gX4Kg— Nick "The Gamer" Williams (@TheNickster27) February 4, 2021
The actor remains a fan favorite.
really hope mike is still doing Eggman’s voice— s l u s h i (there was never an e) (@SlushiBun) February 3, 2021
Recastings are definitely bumming some fans out...
I wish SEGA stopped recastings for Sonic characters having an established voice gives identity to the characters and I guess that's what SEGA is trying to do with a new cast but Mike Pollock absolutely should not leave at all he is literally the best voice for Eggman— Foxo Commando (@Foxo_commando) February 3, 2021
...but this one might hit harder than most.
Mike Pollok is such a wonderful voice for Eggman. I SO hope he's staying. If he's not, it'll be extremely sad. WAY more sad than the other voice actors leaving, and that's saying something.— GannonNotFromZelda ♻️🏳️🌈 (@GanNOTFromZelda) February 3, 2021
Some would even consider his casting perfect!
@itsamike is the only guy I feel can voice Eggman. He's perfect! https://t.co/eswHDijHfa— FunkDunk (@thefunkestdunk) February 3, 2021
A classic might be an understatement.
Wait Eggman might be getting a new voice actor as well? I know they want to change things up but this could be a bit much...Mike Pollock's a classic!— BreadBoy The Fifth (@BreadBoyThe5th) February 3, 2021
It's hard for some fans to imagine anyone else in the role!
Honestly sonic with out Mike Pollock as Eggman will truly be the end of an era for Sonic. I honestly can't imagine the franchise with out his voice..— Rival Schools Simp ~QPU Timelord~ (@robotechnology) February 3, 2021
Now that would be a twist!
guys dont worry, @itsamike will voice the entire cast of sonic prime. and yes, they will all be in eggman's voice— cloavii🆖 (@clo_avii) February 3, 2021