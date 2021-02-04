Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Worried Dr. Eggman Will be Recast

By Marc Deschamps

Sonic Prime is heading to Netflix next year, and the show will feature new voices for multiple major characters, including Amy Rose and Sonic the Hedgehog himself. While many fans are excited about the possibility of movie voice actor Ben Schwartz potentially taking on the role, some are worried about a possible recasting for Dr. Eggman. Sonic's arch-nemesis has been voiced by Mike Pollock since 2003, making him the longest voice actor to portray any role associated with the franchise. Pollock has been leaving cryptic hints on Twitter about whether or not he will continue in the role, moving forward.

The Tweet from Pollock can be found embedded below.

Across social media, Sonic fans have voiced their support for Pollock, and desire to see the voice actor retain the role. It remains to be seen what will come next for Dr. Eggman, but an answer will likely be revealed sometime in the near future.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman!

Pollock has had an incredible run.

The actor remains a fan favorite.

Recastings are definitely bumming some fans out...

...but this one might hit harder than most.

Some would even consider his casting perfect!

A classic might be an understatement.

It's hard for some fans to imagine anyone else in the role!

Now that would be a twist!

