Sonic the Hedgehog Fans are Worried Dr. Eggman Will be Recast

Sonic Prime is heading to Netflix next year, and the show will feature new voices for multiple major characters, including Amy Rose and Sonic the Hedgehog himself. While many fans are excited about the possibility of movie voice actor Ben Schwartz potentially taking on the role, some are worried about a possible recasting for Dr. Eggman. Sonic's arch-nemesis has been voiced by Mike Pollock since 2003, making him the longest voice actor to portray any role associated with the franchise. Pollock has been leaving cryptic hints on Twitter about whether or not he will continue in the role, moving forward.

The Tweet from Pollock can be found embedded below.

My Non-Disclosure Agreements have never been more crucial than at this very moment. Every copyright law in the universe is going to stop me from sharing what I know. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to make some popcorn….#NonAnnouncement https://t.co/7Yn3ityDfK — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 1, 2021

Across social media, Sonic fans have voiced their support for Pollock, and desire to see the voice actor retain the role. It remains to be seen what will come next for Dr. Eggman, but an answer will likely be revealed sometime in the near future.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman!