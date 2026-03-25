New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Leaks From Sega

A new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise seems to have accidentally been leaked by Sega prior to its official reveal. At this point, it has been nearly four years since the last mainline 3D Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, was released. While Sega did release an expanded version of Sonic Generations with a campaign centered around Shadow the Hedgehog in 2024, many have been left wondering when a fully new installment will arrive. Now, we know that another Sonic game is right around the corner, but it doesn’t look like it will be a brand-new title.

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As of today, Korea’s video games rating website has leaked the existence of Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition. Details on what this new version of Frontiers would include weren’t provided in the description, but it’s almost certainly set to include new DLC or an expansion that would justify such a re-release. Given that the game has now appeared on a game ratings site, Sega is likely preparing to formally announce Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition at some point in the weeks or months ahead.

How Legitimate Is This Sonic Leak?

So, is there any chance that this leak of Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition isn’t legitimate? Well, it would be highly unlikely. Leaks that typically stem from ratings websites like this have an excellent track record of coming true on a long enough timeline. As a result, there’s a near-guarantee that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition is something that Sega is working on behind the scenes.

The mere existence of this game does raise questions about when the next mainline Sonic game will arrive, though. As mentioned, it has been nearly four years since the launch of Sonic Frontiers, which would suggest that the next game in the franchise might be nearing its release. Clearly, Sega isn’t ready for this project to see the light of day, which has resulted in it returning to Frontiers to help bridge the gap to this future title. Perhaps if Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition releases in 2026, it will set the stage for the next Sonic game to then roll out in 2027 and capitalize on the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in movie theaters.

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[H/T Gematsu]