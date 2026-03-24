Nintendo Switch 2 Confirmed to Be Getting One of the Biggest Multiplayer Games in the World

One of the biggest multiplayer games in the world has been confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Since the launch of the new Nintendo hardware last year, a handful of major multiplayer titles have already landed on the platform. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends are perhaps the most notable examples of this, while Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 has also come to Switch 2 as a paid title. Now, another major free-to-play game that boasts millions of players around the globe is known to be heading to Switch 2, although it doesn’t yet have a launch date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new conversation with IGN, Marvel Games producer Danny Koo confirmed that Marvel Rivals is in the works for Switch 2. Koo didn’t say much about this edition of the game, but instead merely verified that it’s in development right now. Further details on its launch will come about at a later date, but this mere confirmation is a pretty big deal and gives Switch 2 owners another major game on the horizon to look forward to.

Since its launch in 2024, Marvel Rivals has become hugely successful. While originally seen as an Overwatch clone with characters from Marvel, Rivals has instead surpassed the game it was so clearly inspired by in the eyes of many of its players. Recently, Season 7 of Marvel Rivals kicked off and added the new character White Fox as a playable character. Black Cat will then be joining the game’s extensive roster later in Season 7 as well.

It Was Only a Matter of Time for This Game to Come to Switch 2

While it’s great to hear that Marvel Rivals is bound for Nintendo Switch 2, this announcement isn’t necessarily a shock. Given that Rivals is capable of running on PS4 hardware, it was never in question that the game would be able to perform on Switch 2. Developer NetEase Games has also teased for quite some time that it would be open to bringing Marvel Rivals to Switch 2, although it had never confirmed anything outright.

In all likelihood, Marvel Rivals could release on Switch 2 at some point before the end of 2026. While this is purely speculation, this launch would give NetEase and Marvel Games even more momentum with Rivals continuing throughout the remainder of the year. Whenever more news on Marvel Rivals and its Switch 2 release comes about in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!