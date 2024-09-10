Sonic the Hedgehog Boss Would "Love to Make" Sonic Adventure 3

The Sonic Adventure games were a staple on Dreamcast, bringing Sega's blue blur and his friends firmly into 3D. Decades later, those games are still held in high regard among fans, as are several of the features that they introduced. One such feature was the Chao Gardens, which fans have been begging for years to see return. In a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka said that Chao Gardens are too closely tied to Sonic Adventure to release them as a standalone game, meaning Sega would have to make Sonic Adventure 3. However, the company is open to that possibility!

"It's not a standalone game, it's integrated into the whole Adventure series gameplay, so we can't just break it off and make it a thing. And so it's like, alright, well, if you're asking for Chao Garden and Adventure 3, then that's pretty much asking for Adventure 3," Iizuka told Video Games Chronicle through a translator. "I think at some time I'd like to say 'hey, yeah, we're making Adventure 3', but we don't have plans for that yet. It's just one of those things that if, if the stars align and it can all happen, then yeah, we'd love to make it."

The Chao Garden feature allowed players to raise the tiny Chao characters like virtual pets and use them in minigames. The feature first appeared in 1998's Sonic Adventure, returning a few years later in Sonic Adventure 2. While the Chao creatures have continued to appear in Sonic games in the decades since, we have yet to see a dedicated Chao Garden, despite the frequent pleas of fans. Hopefully this will result in an actual Sonic Adventure 3 at some point; Iizuka actually brought up the possibility of a third Sonic Adventure back in 2022, so this has clearly been on his mind for a while now. However, fans will have to wait patiently to see if anything actually comes of it.

After all these years, the Sonic Adventure games continue to have a major impact on the Sonic franchise as a whole. Paramount's upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will feature a storyline inspired by Sonic Adventure 2, with a major focus around the character Shadow. The first trailer for the movie even featured a small scene with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles eating at a restaurant with a Chao Garden theme! Readers can learn more about that scene right here.

