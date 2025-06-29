Sonic the Hedgehog Leaks Show More of Sonic’s Scrapped Movie Design

In 2019, Paramount revealed the first trailer for the company’s live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. The reaction was universally negative, with fans old and new alike dumbfounded by the character’s design. The reaction was so bad that Paramount decided to completely redesign Sonic, giving him a new look that more closely resembled his appearance in the Sega video games. More than five years after the first movie’s release, screen grabs of test footage featuring the original design have leaked online. These new images come from a poster on X/Twitter by the user name Doctor Caboose. This user apparently obtained the images through “my old job with a company that no longer exists.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on that description, some assume that Doctor Caboose may have worked at Moving Picture Company, a Vancouver based studio that closed back in 2019. Moving Picture Company worked on the redesign for Sonic the Hedgehog before closing down. That would help to explain how this person gained access to early CGI material that would otherwise be pretty tough to obtain. In addition to the screen grabs, Doctor Caboose claims to still have the full video as well, and has plans of sharing it, “but I have to edit out any personal/identifying information first.” The first post in the X/Twitter thread can be found right here.

the “ugly sonic” design as it appeared in the movie’s first trailer

In the screen grabs, fans can see early takes on several key scenes from the movie. One image shows Sonic alongside the owl Longclaw, while another shows him riding in Tom Wachowski’s car. The thread also offers a very early look at the mushroom planet where Doctor Robotnik finds himself stranded at the end of the movie. For anyone that has watched the original Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s easy to see where all of these moments fit in, though the take on the titular character is different than what showed up in the finished movie.

The screen grabs offer a compelling look at what could have been. It’s impossible to say how things might have played out had Paramount and Sega stuck to the initial Sonic the Hedgehog design, rather than going back to the drawing board. However, many fans have assumed that the series would not have proven as popular as it has. These days, the original Sonic movie design has become a punchline; “ugly Sonic” even appeared as a major character in the 2022 Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, where he was voiced by Tim Robinson.

Following the redesign, Sonic the Hedgehog went on to gross more than $320 million at the global box office. The movie proved so successful that it spawned two sequels and a live-action spin-off series on Paramount+. A fourth movie is currently in production, and is set to be released in 2027.

