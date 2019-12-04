Sonic the Hedgehog Slides and Poses in New Movie Animation

Now that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s gone through with its redesigned Sonic, fan opinion appears to have largely turned around. While initial reactions to the first design of the character were, to be charitable, extremely poor, the redesign has been met with practically nothing but praise. That also means that the movie’s promotional machine has started coming back to life, and a new animation from the movie sees the Blue Blur slide and pose next to the film’s title and release date.

More specifically, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Facebook page has updated its cover photo to be an animated video of the film’s main character running through a ring before jumping and sliding to a cool pose next to the movie’s title and release date. The update to the cover photo seemingly went through yesterday, so it would appear to be entirely new. There has been other clips released as well, but they appear to be cobbled out of the first redesigned trailer rather than any new footage. You can check out the brief social media video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think about the redesigned Sonic? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases next yet? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.