The Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Mascot Is Very Good, Actually

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was shown this week in front of an audience, and it looks like the folks behind the film even rolled out the blue carpet for the Blue Blur. In addition to the usual suspects, like Ben Schwartz (voice of Sonic), James Marsden (Sonic’s friend Tom), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), there was also a very special guest appearance made by the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog himself. Well, a mascot of the character, as he appears in the movie, at least.

And while the mascot looks pretty good, and you can check out several official photos of them with the cast below, it does bring up a number of questions. For example, was there a previous version made for Sonic before the redesign? Did they burn that costume, or is it sitting in a closet somewhere waiting to terrifying the unsuspecting? Also, who, exactly, is in the costume here? Regardless, the dedication is appreciated, and the blue carpet photos wouldn’t be nearly as fun without them.

We got to watch @SonicMovie in front of an audience for the first time today and it was so special. I can't wait for everyone to see this movie. #SonicMovie

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.