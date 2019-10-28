Sonic the Hedgehog Fans React to Best Look Yet at Movie’s Redesign

Yet another glimpse at the redesign for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has surfaced to show people what the speedy hero will apparently look like when the movie releases. Judging from the reactions so far, people seem to be fond of this new look, though the finalized appearance of Sonic hasn’t officially been revealed yet. These new looks at the redesign and the reactions to them come from the decision to delay the movie to create a version of Sonic fans found more agreeable.

The image that’s been circulating online can be seen below and shows a version of Sonic placed on an advertisement that looks like one you’d find in a theater. The location of the ad is unknown, but it appears to show a much different version of Sonic compared to the one which was initially revealed in the trailer above.

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails’ Channel – Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) October 27, 2019

In light of this new look at Sonic, people have been sharing their reactions online with many people agreeing that this version of Sonic is much better than what was seen before. There are still some though who say it’s not quite what they want, but the full spectrum of reactions likely won’t be heard until the new design is officially revealed.

You can see some of those reactions below. Sonic the Hedgehog is planned to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.

If this is real, they’ve done well with the redesign. If you’re one of the people that slammed the original design, maybe go see it since a company spent millions of dollars to redo something so people might enjoy it more. #SonicMovie #SonictheHedgehog https://t.co/IWkHUu1B0O — PurpleSpookfish👻🎃 (@SwordfishShow) October 27, 2019

Say what new sonic movie design has appeared on the net is this legit cause it looks good#SonicMovie #SonictheHedgehog https://t.co/C2vkJfS6Gx — SikthyGames (@sikthygames) October 27, 2019

SO MUCH more. I still don’t see it being a great movie story wise, but at least he actually looks like Sonic now.



I think it’s really cute. — Aggressive (@ChaosDrives) October 27, 2019

(credit to the original person who photographed this) now this is a nice design for Sonic, with the gloves and shoes too. A definite improvement and way worth it for the delay! #SonictheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/8ROlyniM8R — Solarmorph 🎃 (@Solarlightphase) October 27, 2019

Changing the Sonic design will just make the movie worse. It’ll make the movie less enjoyable, and less laughably bad, which would have been the only redeeming quality. But nope, not even a funny design anymore. #sonicthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/RAtJFOOPgz — Makoto-niijima (@Makotoniijima11) October 27, 2019

Since we basically got confirmed info about the new Movie Sonic the hedgehog, I would like to give a honorable mention to this cute little scrapped design from back when Sony was making the movie instead of Paramount

God I wish we got to see this guy in motion pic.twitter.com/OCEfWdeCvx — Mr.Jared (@jaredthebobcat1) October 27, 2019

The improvements are outstanding. Should we give the movie a chance as the studio actually listened to the fanbase? #sonicthehedgehog #sonic #segagames #retrohttps://t.co/4Rx5qFSrDT — SBOCGaming #teamsboc #EGX2019 (@SBOCGAMING) October 27, 2019

I saw the leaks of the fixed Sonic the Hedgehog a little earlier (which look much better), and I went back to the first design, generally to laugh myself into the ground. RIP Sonic, the meme will always live on in our nightmares. pic.twitter.com/pXsUV5N8ui — Solitares (@steelandsilence) October 27, 2019

Still not exactly what I’d like to see, personally, but it is definitely a BIG improvement and a lot cuter than what we had before. I can accept this design. XD — Kyla 🌺🌸 (@SailorSonicX) October 27, 2019

