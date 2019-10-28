Gaming

Sonic the Hedgehog Fans React to Best Look Yet at Movie’s Redesign

Yet another glimpse at the redesign for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has surfaced to show […]

Yet another glimpse at the redesign for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has surfaced to show people what the speedy hero will apparently look like when the movie releases. Judging from the reactions so far, people seem to be fond of this new look, though the finalized appearance of Sonic hasn’t officially been revealed yet. These new looks at the redesign and the reactions to them come from the decision to delay the movie to create a version of Sonic fans found more agreeable.

The image that’s been circulating online can be seen below and shows a version of Sonic placed on an advertisement that looks like one you’d find in a theater. The location of the ad is unknown, but it appears to show a much different version of Sonic compared to the one which was initially revealed in the trailer above.

In light of this new look at Sonic, people have been sharing their reactions online with many people agreeing that this version of Sonic is much better than what was seen before. There are still some though who say it’s not quite what they want, but the full spectrum of reactions likely won’t be heard until the new design is officially revealed.

You can see some of those reactions below. Sonic the Hedgehog is planned to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.

