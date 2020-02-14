Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Coming to Hulu

✖

Last February, Sonic the Hedgehog raced into theaters, where it quickly proved a box office smash. Those that missed out on the film during its theatrical stint will now have a chance to catch it on Hulu on February 18th, just over a year after its initial release. The announcement was made alongside the streaming service's other releases for February, which can be found right here. Starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz as the titular hero, the movie offered a fairly faithful take on Sega's blue blur, despite some initial issues with the character's design.

Sonic the Hedgehog is an action comedy that sees the character stranded on Earth. Sonic has had to use his incredible speed to stay hidden from those that would abuse his powers, leading to him settling down in Green Hills, Montana, where he (generally) avoids interacting with the populace. However, when Sonic's existence is discovered by Dr. Robotnik, the hero must ally himself with local sheriff Tom Wachowski in order to avoid the mad scientist and leave Earth.

Following the film's success, Paramount announced a sequel to the film, which will see director Jeff Fowler return. The ending of the film (WARNING: SPOILERS) hinted at a return for Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik, as well as an appearance by Sonic's longtime partner, Miles "Tails" Prower. Tails appeared in a post-credit scene, voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who had previously voiced the character in some of the games. It's unknown whether or not O'Shaughnessey will reprise the role, but Marsden, Schwartz, and Carrey are expected to return.

Details regarding the sequel are unknown, at this time. In addition to Tails, it seems that the sequel will also feature another popular Sonic character: Knuckles the Echidna. Characters with designs similar to Knuckles appeared in the first film, possibly setting up the character (and the Chaos Emeralds) for the sequel. Unfortunately, it's a bit too early to tell, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn't set to release until April 8, 2022.

For those that never saw Sonic the Hedgehog, or those eager to watch it again before the sequel, the film's release on Hulu should be quite welcome when it arrives on February 18th.

