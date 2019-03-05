‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie: Full Body Render Of Sonic Leaked

Just a couple of hours ago, the first images of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie leaked, showing off our first meaningful look of Sonic’s redesign in the live-action animated adventure.

That said, the Sonic leaks didn’t stop there. We now also have an image showing off Sonic’s full body render, courtesy of Tssznews.

And as you’d expect, just like the fan reactions to the first batch of leaked images, the reaction from Sonic’s hardcore base to this new full body render is equally grim.

This is the stuff of nightmares — Emilio (@emiliHEYo) March 5, 2019

It’s a little early for April fool’s jokes. That’s clearly a cheap furry costume. — aDorkintheRoad (@aDorkintheRoad) March 5, 2019

Not as awful as I thought it would be, but not really great either. — Jim Campbell (@A110saurusJim) March 5, 2019

The face looks so small compared to his head, but it looks alright, just wished it was more iconic and appealing — 🍀Senzu🍀 (@Senzu_K) March 5, 2019

I’d rather vomit through my eyes than see this movie — Super Sonic ®️ (@Super__Sonic) March 5, 2019

Of course, it’s worth noting that this render has not been confirmed to be real, so perhaps take it with a grain of salt or two. Some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out the shoes — which are oddly enough Nike-branded — don’t match up with previous leaked images.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release in theaters worldwide on November 9. For more news, media, information, and leaks on the upcoming live-action animated movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How do you think the new Sonic design looks, and if you could, what would change about it?

