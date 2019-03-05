Gaming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Fans React To Leaked Movie Images

Today, the first images of the upcoming live-action animated Sonic the Hedgehog movie seemingly

By

Today, the first images of the upcoming live-action animated Sonic the Hedgehog movie seemingly leaked online. And the Internet doesn’t know what to make of the new design of the famous blue Hedgehog.

In case you missed it, a marketing firm by the name of Hamagami/Carroll updated its website today with images (which have since been taken down) from the film, showing off the best and most concrete look at Sonic and his new design for the movie, yet.

Here are the images:

And here’s the Internet’s reaction:

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release on November 8, 2019. For more coverage on the film, click here.

