‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Fans React To Leaked Movie Images

Today, the first images of the upcoming live-action animated Sonic the Hedgehog movie seemingly leaked online. And the Internet doesn’t know what to make of the new design of the famous blue Hedgehog.

In case you missed it, a marketing firm by the name of Hamagami/Carroll updated its website today with images (which have since been taken down) from the film, showing off the best and most concrete look at Sonic and his new design for the movie, yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the images:

Breaking: According to documents obtained by the ResetEra board, we now have a first look at movie Sonic’s design in the upcoming #SonicMovie. Developing… #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/DHtgrOGIwo — Tails’ Channel – Sonic News & Sonic News &… (@TailsChannel) March 4, 2019

And here’s the Internet’s reaction:

I’m trying not to go off about every aspect of Sonic’s design but Sonic’s weird white-banded shoes are iconic and they’ve literally done designer shoe tie-ins modeled after them, and they made them look plain and boring instead pic.twitter.com/9vWQERTB1V — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) March 4, 2019

No. No. Nonono. Anything but this. This looks like it was drawn by a person who saw the MS Paint Santa Clause video and tried to replicate the style with sonic without using references. What kind of hot garbage is this. pic.twitter.com/hHqvwCpwQM — pupp 2: electric boogaloo (@puppsicle) March 4, 2019

Like, Sonic has undergone CHANGES before. But every single time previously those changes had a clear logic behind what facets of Sonic’s character influenced them, even if one didn’t care for the end result. I have no idea what they were trying to achieve with movie Sonic. pic.twitter.com/WxfMLLlojF — JezMM (@JezMM) March 4, 2019

im trying to wrap my head around the Sonic design… im more inclined to lean towards the Detective Pikachu design philosophy. like how they kept the design and even the silhouette similar to game Pikachu. will definitely need to see how it looks in the actual film… pic.twitter.com/iPSxccn1oT — jack (@msmp__) March 4, 2019

They made Sonic the Hedgehog look like the mascot for a disease in a pharmaceutical ad pic.twitter.com/RG1u8KOQjV — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 4, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release on November 8, 2019. For more coverage on the film, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!