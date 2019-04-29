Sonic the Hedgehog Fans React to First Look at Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik

The first look at Jim Carrey’s version of Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has surfaced, and as they usually do, people have some diverse opinions and comments on the portrayal. Carrey will play the main antagonist of Sonic the Hedgehog in the new movie, though his live-action character may look a bit different than the version of Robotnik the Sonic fandom is used to seeing in comics and animated series.

A leaked image of Robotnik surfaced on Monday to kick off the conversation about Carrey’s character, an image that showed a mustachioed Robotnik with the signature goggles resting on Carrey’s forehead beneath some finely-groomed hair. It’s a pretty clean version of Robotnik that some people have confirmed to be real while others just stuck to discussing Robotnik’s more modern look.

Carrey’s Robotnik can be seen through the link above as well as the images shown in the commentary below.

Confirming the Leak

Can confirm that’s real. We saw two trailers at CinemaCon, one which was entirely focused on Carrey as Robotnik. He’s playing the character in what I would describe as “late 90’s Jim Carrey mode”. https://t.co/t0HHJzy43s — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 29, 2019

Now that the evidence of Carrey’s Robotnik is out there, some have confirmed the first look to be an accurate leak. Two trailers were said to be shown at the recent CinemaCon with one of those focusing solely on Robotnik. The character was described as “late 90s Jim Carrey mode” for those familiar with the actor’s work.

More Evidence

Here is Jim’s haircut he posted on Instagram, citing it was for the role of Robotnik. This cut matches the rumored trailer image. pic.twitter.com/LmFDZFsvT7 — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

The Twitter account SEGAbits was responsible for the first leak of Carrey’s Robotnik, and it followed it up with more evidence that suggests it’s accurate. Carrey is said to have posted an image of his new hairdo on Instagram that he said was for the movie, and it looks like it lines up with the leaked version of Robotnik.

Hipster Robotnik

Robotnik about to destroy this rural town for not having craft beer and mustache wax https://t.co/EP0bfaRd4z — Android 21 Fan Account (@mrfeelswildride) April 29, 2019

Compared to the usual appearance of Robotnik that’s much older, overweight, and a bit disheveled, the clean appearance of Carrey’s Robotnik was one of the first things people noticed. The word hipster and all things associated with that were thrown around quite a bit already to describe his new look.

Robotnik Could Change

I get the feeling that Jim Carrey’s version of Eggman/Robotnik is going to gain some weight and lose his hair in the inevitable end credits scene. pic.twitter.com/K1M6zXAP5u — Linkabel (@AbelMunizJr) April 29, 2019

Just because Carrey’s Robotnik allegedly looks this way now doesn’t mean that the character will stay the same throughout the Sonic the Hedgehog movie though. There are already theories out there that Carrey will be transformed into the more recognizable version through the events that transpire in the film.

Jafar and Robotnik

It’s official: we are living in the age of hot Jafar and sexy Robotnik. https://t.co/TJXijXaBar — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) April 29, 2019

Others drew comparisons to more live-action adaptations of hit characters and series, specifically the version of Jafar who’s played by Marwan Kenzari in the new Aladdin movie. Both of the villains look quite different from the way people will remember them in their original forms, and plenty of people seem to be alright with that change.

Everyone Has Opinions

Everyone seeing live action Robotnik for the first time: pic.twitter.com/MsOl08tHCp — Tino (@FatherTino) April 29, 2019

Whether you’re down with the new version of Robotnik or not, most people seem to have some strong opinions on it one way or another. There’s a new trailer that’s supposedly coming out tomorrow that’ll show us whether this leak is truly legit or not and hopefully more of what Robotnik will look like, so stay tuned for that in case it drops.

A Spy Kids Baddie

Robotnik looks like a Spy Kids villain pic.twitter.com/fre2RrZsNZ — plastic man (@ToyboxCreature) April 29, 2019

If you didn’t know Carrey was playing Robotnik in the new Sonic movie, you might be able to easily mistake him for a Spy Kids villain, according to some. Spy Kids had some creative villains though, so who’s to say that’s a bad thing?