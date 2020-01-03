New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Released

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to hit theaters in roughly a month, but before that happens, Paramount Pictures has a metric ton of marketing left to do. Presumably, in the coming weeks, we’ll get at least one new trailer and a media push featuring interviews with the movie’s cast and creators. For now though, we haven’t gotten any of this. What we do have is a poster, shared by Paramount Spain.

As you can see in the Tweet below, there’s not much to the poster. It’s pretty simple and clean, and puts all the emphasis on Sonic, which movie posters with iconic mascot characters tend to do. That said, despite the fact that the poster doesn’t reveal anything new, hardcore fans of Mr. Needlemouse are impressed with Paramount’s marketing of the movie and just how good the redesign looks.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to premiere on February 14, 2020.

In the most recent and related news, Paramount did reveal a new trailer right after Christmas, and it featured the debut of Baby Sonic. If you missed it, don’t worry, you can catch it right here.