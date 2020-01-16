New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Storyboards Revealed

While there’s still over a month to go before Sonic the Hedgehog, the film based on the the iconic Sega video game mascot of the same name, hits theaters, the promotional machine has really started kicking into high gear. Now that the redesigned Sonic is out there, and the public seems generally pleased with it, more and more material about the film is surfacing online, officially and otherwise. For example, several storyboards from artist Heiko von Drengenberg, who seemingly worked on the film, have now been shared, and it’s a fascinating look behind the scenes.

Drengenberg, whose previous credited work includes the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Aladdin, recently shared the storyboards on his Instagram account. The boards, which you can check out below, are paired with scenes directly out of the trailer to give an idea of what Drengenberg’s work looks like compared to the final products. The scenes and boards largely focus on the two big attacks from the trailer: the one in the city, and the one on the road where Sonic flips the vehicle. You can check out the boards below:

What do you think of the redesigned Sonic? Are you excited to check out the movie when it releases?

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

