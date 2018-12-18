‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Twitter Account Opens, Immediately Gets Response From Fans

Posters for the Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film have been making the rounds over the past week. The first one left players with a somewhat bad taste, based on his more “realistic” design; and the second one, which has now been confirmed as real, didn’t help either, mainly due to his human-like legs. And then there’s this pre-production one, which we’re still waiting for Paramount Pictures to confirm.

That said, it looks like the studio is using this to their advantage, opening a Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account for the film (it’s verified, so it looks official) that has an image that’s getting some curious attention from fans.

The tweet features what appears to be the film character holding up a sign, showing off his muscular legs and…human hands? And on it, it reads, “Can’t a guy work out? Be back next year. Love, Sonic.” You can see the tweet below.

As expected, the responses from fans have been pretty wild:

This one even suggests Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be involved…

We’ll likely be seeing more of these type of posts in the months ahead until we get a reveal of the character and a trailer, which will hopefully happen sooner rather than later so fans can calm down a bit.

But what’s interesting is how much fun the social team is having with the account, sharing some fan tweets…including those that are making fun of the film, sort of.

We’ll see what the team tweets next in the weeks ahead.

Sonic the Hedgehog debuts in theaters on November 8, 2019.