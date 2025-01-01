Sonic the Hedgehog Mystery Character Now Has a Name After Nearly 3 Years

There’s been an ongoing mystery among the Sonic the Hedgehog fan community for nearly three years now. In March 2022, the company released the first episode in its TailsTube video series. In that episode, a mysterious pink-haired human woman was shown, and her existence generated a lot of interest from fans. They didn’t know who she was, or if Sega had plans for the character beyond a one-off YouTube appearance. Over the last few months, it’s become increasingly obvious that the company does have plans for her, and we now know her name: Professor Victoria.

As with everything related to this character, her name was revealed without any actual fanfare. In a new episode of the TailsTube series celebrating New Year’s Eve, Tails has a book in his home called “The Mystery of History.” The pink-haired woman appears on the cover, and if you zoom in real close, you can see that “Professor Victoria” is listed as the writer. Not only do we have a name for the character, but we can also see that she’s some kind of professor, which might offer an even greater hint as to her role in the franchise.

professor victoria’s book can be found on tails’ desk

Professor Victoria’s initial TailsTube appearance came as Tails explained how the characters from the Sonic franchise coexist on their planet with normal humans. Professor Victoria was shown among a group of other humans, but their looks were a little generic, while her unique outfit and design made her stand out. Fans have spent years wondering if Sega had plans for the character, and she’s generated a lot of fan art in that time. While discussion around the character quieted down in the years following that episode’s release, it all came back up again in November, when a clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 revealed that the then-nameless Professor Victoria was making a cameo appearance in the movie.

In an interview with Jeff Fowler last month, I had the chance to ask the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 director how this mystery character ended up in the Paramount film. Fowler claimed that he didn’t know much about the character, and he seemed to hint that Sega requested the Easter egg in the film. While Fowler didn’t offer much additional insight, he did note that “I think more details will eventually come to light.”

One theory that fans have about Professor Victoria is that she could have some kind of relationship with Maria Robotnik. In Sonic x Shadow Generations, it was revealed that Maria had a previously unmentioned sister. It’s not a stretch to imagine that another member of the Robotnik family would grow up to be a professor. Perhaps we’ll learn more about the character when the next Sonic the Hedgehog game is released!

