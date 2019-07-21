Sonic the Hedgehog to Appear on OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes

The world of Cartoon Network‘s animated television show OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes and Sonic the Hedgehog are about to collide, and neither may ever be the same again. We assume, anyway. How does one recover from a giant, blue, fast-footed hedgehog making themselves known, let alone a two-tailed fox that can fly?

The first-look trailer for the crossover episode, which is set to air on Cartoon Network on Sunday, August 4th, can be seen above. In it, K.O. can be seen asking Rad and Enid for their help, but they both claim to be too tired from having stayed up all night “playing videos game.” The two of them then note that they’re so tired they likely won’t wake for anything, which is a handy device to explain away Sonic and Tails’ appearance after the fact. Immediately after they fall asleep, Sonic and Tails appear to some familiar music — and title sequence, though both now feature K.O. butting in.

While it’s unclear exactly what the group might get up to in the episode, it has been confirmed that Roger Craig Smith and Colleen O’Shaughnessey will voice Sonic and Tails, respectively.

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, if you’re unfamiliar:

“OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes follows K.O., an endlessly optimistic kid leveling up to be the best he can be in a dynamic universe of friends and challenging foes. This video game inspired world is set in Lakewood Plaza, a one-stop shop for every hero’s needs, where K.O. and his friends, Rad and Enid, are constantly trying to impress each other in their efforts to overcome the obstacles that evil foe Lord Boxman sends their way on his quest to destroy the plaza.”

OK KO! Let’s Be Heroes, created by Ian Jones-Quartey, began life as Lakewood Plaza Turbo in 2013 before becoming an ongoing television show in 2017.