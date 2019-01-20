‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Characters Compete in a Papercraft Animation

The cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog universe made a unique appearance as papercraft characters in a new animation that pitted the Sonic characters against one another in a snow-sculpting contest.

Sonic Mania Adventures is a series of animations featuring Sonic the Hedgehog characters as they interact with gold rings, Eggman, and everything else from the Sonic universe, and the latest animation takes inspiration from that series. It saw all the Sonic the Hedgehog characters turned into papercraft versions of themselves as they tried to build the best creations out of snow, all created with stop-motion movements.

“A little stop-motion papercraft video we made, inspired by ‘Sonic Mania Adventures’!” the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube account’s description about the new animation read. “Sonic and his friends gather for a snow sculpting contest, and pair off into teams to see which team can create the coolest design.”

This same animation was shared on Twitter where followers either cast their votes for who they thought should’ve won or just compared the animation to something straight out of South Park.

The question was asked at the end which team won the competition, but it’s hardly a contest after seeing what the three teams made. Most voted for Amy’s creation, though Knuckles obviously wasn’t in favor of it.

Sonic Mania Adventures is a series which has all of its videos uploaded to the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, but like this papercraft animation, don’t expect to hear any dialogue in the videos since everything in the stories is told by the visuals alone. For anyone who prefers Sonic in the video game form as opposed to an animation, you can still get some mania on your consoles with Sonic Mania Plus which was released in 2018 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. An excerpt of our full review of that game can be seen below:

“As I said in my previous review, Sonic Mania is all about channeling that old-school goodness in the best way possible. But Plus improves upon that with key additions that extend the game to further greatness. It’s more fun to play than it’s ever been; it looks and sounds spectacular; the extras are bountiful and add extraordinary replay value; and the physical version actually makes you want to hunt it down in favor of a digital release. It really is the total package, and probably the most quintessential Sonic the Hedgehog game since Sonic 3 released years ago.”