Puma May Be Making New Sonic the Hedgehog Sneakers

It appears as though Puma might be making some new Sonic the Hedgehog sneakers if the company’s recognition of the movie’s latest trailer is anything to go off of. The new trailer for the movie debuted Sonic’s updated design, and his shoes were among many parts of the character that were changed. This new version of Sonic sports shoes much closer in appearance to the ones people have seen him with in the past, and it looks like Sonic fans themselves might be wearing them eventually.

The trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie can be seen above to offer a look at what Sonic’s new kicks look like. They’re shown right at the start where he takes position and gets ready to race across his world before coming to Earth.

Both the old and the new shoes were red and white, though the new ones are modeled after a more traditional Sonic the Hedgehog look. Puma took notice of them and praised them on Twitter.

That sole tweet above is pretty much all that’s fueled the speculation about a Sonic x Puma release happening some time in the future, but considering the other signs that are there to support it, it doesn’t seem unlikely that such a crossover could happen. The old sneakers seen in the first trailer were made by Puma and featured the company’s branding prominently on the laced-up kicks, and people were quick to notice that the new design for Sonic’s shoes still use Puma’s work.

While pretty much everyone who commented on the Sonic movie online said they preferred the new version of the character compared to the old one, the old shoes weren’t bad at all even if they didn’t fit what people thought Sonic should wear. Perhaps, if and when Puma does decided to work with Sega and Paramount to release some Sonic shoes, we’ll get to see both pairs released for people to own so they can remember one of the redeeming parts of the old design.

Puma has released Sonic shoes before, so it wouldn’t be unheard of to see a two-part release in honor of the new movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release in theaters on February 14, 2020.