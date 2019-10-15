New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Design Surfaces Online

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film has largely been quiet following the reveal that it would undergo some significant changes — specifically to the design of Sonic himself. Other than director Jeff Fowler basically confirming that it was happening, nobody’s seen hide nor hair of the actual redesign. Until now, it seems. Some art of what could be the new Sonic design has surfaced online, and it’s closer to the original character than before.

The alleged redesign has been circulating online since at least yesterday, and seems to show off some licensing art of the character. As you can see below, there’s some significant changes to Sonic’s eyes, hands, chest, ears, and potentially his shoes. As much as the first version of the film’s design differentiated from what fans might be used to, the new one hews far closer to the iconic look. It is currently unclear whether the new Sonic design has the same godforsaken teeth as the film’s original.

While it’s unclear if this is the official redesign, if it’s an elaborate fake, it’s one that seems to line up with what we know about the upcoming redesign. For example, it was seemingly revealed that the new version of Sonic would, in fact, have gloves. Jim Carrey, who stars in the film as Dr. Robotnik, previously said he wasn’t sure how to feel about the redesign process.

“You become a Frankenstein’s monster at some point right?” he said earlier this year. “I don’t really concern myself with things once I did my thing. I’m not super concerned about it. It’s gonna happen how it happens. It’s either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020. This comes after the film was first announced for November of this year, and then delayed after the reaction to the film’s design of Sonic was poorly received. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game movie right here.