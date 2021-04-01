Sonic the Hedgehog Embraces Sanic for New Chili Dogs Energy Drink

✖

SEGA has officially announced a new Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration this April Fools' Day that the press release insists is real more than once: a Sanic Hegehog-themed collaboration with G FUEL for an officially licensed chili dogs energy drink. The new chili dog-flavored energy drink tub is available to pre-order as a "Sanic Bundle" for $39.99 and includes a Sanic shaker cup and a tub of normal flavor G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings in addition to the April Fools' abomination.

"The Sanic meme still cracks us up after all of these years. We’re thrilled to work with SEGA again on our second, and yes, very real, Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired crossover flavor," said Cliff Morgan, G FUEL founder and CEO, as part of the announcement. "If you’re waiting for us to yell 'April Fools,' don’t hold your breath. G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs is the real deal."

According to the press release, the new G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs is free of sugar, includes antioxidants from 18 fruit extracts, and a single serving includes 15 calories and 140mg of caffeine. Also, it claims that it really does taste like drinking a chili dog, whatever that means because who would know what that actually tastes like. You can check out what the alleged bundle looks like below:

(Photo: SEGA/G FUEL)

"After the runaway success of the G FUEL Sonic's Peach rings flavor, SEGA and G FUEL sat in a room together (virtual, of course) to try and figure out how to one-up ourselves," said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing for SEGA of America, as part of the same announcement. "After much deliberation, someone jokingly said, 'what about a chilidog flavor?', to which – we all kind of laughed, and then latched on to its simplistic brilliance. I mean, who doesn’t want to drink a chilidog? Right?"

As noted above, the limited-edition Sanic Bundle is supposedly available to pre-order right here for $39.99 and includes a 40-serving Sanic Chili Dogs tub of G FUEL, a 16oz Sanic shaker cup, and a tub of Sonic's Peach Rings. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

