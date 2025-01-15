Sonic Rumble Is Giving Out a Sonic Movie Freebie, But There’s a Catch

Sonic Rumble is coming to mobile and PC this year, but the game doesn’t have a set release date just yet. Right now, Sega is encouraging fans to pre-register for the game, and offering some nice incentives for those that do. All users will unlock some free in-game items as the game hits specific tiers. As of this writing, two rewards have been unlocked: 5,000 Rings, and a Happy Chao sticker; those were unlocked at 200,000 and 400,000 pre-registrations. There are three more incentives still to be unlocked, including a Crystal Chao buddy, and a Garnet Knuckles skin.

The fifth and final bonus is easily the best one. While the Sonic Rumble website does not explicitly say the number of pre-registrations required for the last three unlocks, it will likely take 600,000 pre-registrations for the Crystal Chao, and 800,000 for Garnet Knuckles. That means it will take 1 million pre-registrations for the final unlock: a skin based on Sonic’s appearance in the movies!

movie sonic is the final sonic rumble incentive for pre-registration

While the Movie Sonic skin is somewhat similar to the traditional Sonic skin, the big difference is that it has a lot more detail, most notably in its fur. The regular Sonic video game design looks a lot smoother, so it’s easy to tell the difference between them. For fans of the Paramount movies, this should be a pretty neat extra. Those interested in unlocking this free skin should pre-register for Sonic Rumble at the game’s official website, if they haven’t already.

Sonic Rumble was announced last year, following a number of leaks online. While the game does feature nods to classic games in the series, this one is a battle royale, which will feature online competitions for up to 32 players. In Sonic Rumble, players are not actually controlling Sonic and friends; instead, they’re playing as toy versions of familiar characters, who all exist in a world created by Dr. Robotnik. That background does help to explain how the game can have multiple versions of these characters running around and competing with one another. So far, the game has confirmed a number of characters spanning the Sonic franchise, including Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, Shadow, Cream, and more.

The free-to-play game will feature customization options, including cosmetics. The 5,000 Rings that were unlocked for pre-registration should help in that regard. As of this writing, Sonic Rumble has not been announced for consoles, but many fans are hoping that the game will make the leap to platforms like Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Sonic’s mobile games have largely remained exclusive to iOS and Android, but the fact that Sonic Rumble is coming to Steam could bode well for additional platforms, should it perform well enough.

