Sonic the Hedgehog Is Getting a Retro Arcade Cabinet and Fans Are Guessing What’s Inside

Sonic the Hedgehog has been having quite the career renaissance over the last few years, in large part due to the success of the movies. As a result of that success, Sonic fans have been treated to a whole bunch of new merchandise lately, from popcorn vessels, to LEGO sets. My Arcade is the latest company jumping on the bandwagon, and it’s teasing a new release that should appeal to fans of Sonic’s older video games. In a post on Instagram, My Arcade shared a trio of zoomed in images of a Sonic the Hedgehog themed arcade cabinet. At this time, we don’t know what games to expect, when it might be released, or what it will cost.

Unsurprisingly, the cabinet’s existence has led to a lot of speculation among Sonic fans! Some fans are hoping for a cabinet release for SegaSonic the Hedgehog, a Japanese arcade game from 1993. However, the most likely scenario is that we’ll be getting an arcade cabinet that features some of the early Sega Genesis games. My Arcade’s Mega Man Micro Player Pro features the first six games in the series, while the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro cabinet features more than 100 old games. Given that, it’s likely we’ll see a Sonic cabinet that features a mix of older titles, with the most likely inclusions being Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. It’s also possible we could see the 12 Game Gear games that were released for Sonic Origins Plus. However, all of this is just speculation until we get a full announcement.

My Arcade’s Micro Player Pro cabinets tend to cost $39.99, while the Nano Player Pro units are priced at $29.99. The difference usually comes down to the unit’s size, but in some cases, it can have an impact on the actual games offered. The Nano Player Pro version of the Atari 50 cabinet has about 25 games less than the Micro Player version, so we could see some differences if My Arcade offers two versions of the Sonic design. It should be noted that these options are all fully licensed.

On the surface, a My Arcade cabinet seems like a neat idea for a lot of diehard Sonic fans, but it definitely won’t be for everyone. For those that already own a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or a gaming PC, there’s not much incentive to buy a mini arcade cabinet to play old Sonic games; you can probably find Sonic Origins on each of those platforms for less than the cost of a My Arcade cabinet. However, for retro enthusiasts that might not have a current console, or just hardcore Sonic collectors, this could be a neat purchase.

For now, Sonic fans are going to have to wait patiently for a full announcement from My Arcade. Given the current success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it’s likely the company will want to cash in on the character’s popularity while he’s fresh in everyone’s minds. Hopefully the finished product is something that will appeal to both casual and hardcore Sonic fans!

