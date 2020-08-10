Sonic the Hedgehog Statue Mysteriously Restored

✖

A damaged statue of Sonic the Hedgehog located in the mountains of Japan appears to have been mysteriously repaired. Twitter user @sagara7791 shared an image of the newly-restored statue, which appears to have been given a fresh coat of paint, a new nose, and other repairs. The statue features Sonic on a snowboard, and seems to have originated from a Sega World Japan arcade. The statue belonged to a private owner, who apparently used it as a landmark for friends and family to find his house. The image of the restored statue can be found in the Tweet located below.

As of this writing, no one has claimed responsibility for the statue's repairs. It's unclear whether or not Sega might have had some involvement. Representatives from the company have been made aware of the statue's location in the past, as well as its state of repair. Considering the apparent quality of the repairs, the project could have been completed by the company. Of course, given the passion of Sonic fans, it's also possible that this was done by a different group. Regardless of who did the repairs, it was likely a pricey and time-consuming process.

While the above photo appears to be authentic, there has been some speculation on whether or not the statue has actually been restored. Since the statue's discovery a few years back, it has become quite popular with Sonic fans. The statue has even become a landmark on Google Maps, and been made into a PokeStop in Pokemon Go. Hoaxes aren't terribly uncommon in the video game industry, and sometimes things go viral that end up disproven. Recently, Nintendo fans were discouraged when a new F-Zero Twitter account turned out to be an elaborate hoax. It's entirely possible that someone is doing something similar here.

Until more images appear online, or someone claims responsibility, Sonic fans will just have to wait and see if the statue truly has been repaired. Given the buzz surrounding the statue, it seems that more information will emerge sooner, rather than later!

